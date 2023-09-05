Your Photos
Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

