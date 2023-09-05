Your Photos
Keeping your kids’ stuff safe at college

Jason Lieske is in with Country Financial with some tips on how to best handle protecting items in college.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the biggest downsides of being a college student is having to spend a lot of money on things, and then having to keep track of them. Jason Lieske is in with Country Financial with some tips on how to best handle protecting items in college.

Country Financial is located at 113 E Hickory St, Mankato.

