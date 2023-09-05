At least one person killed in central MN crash

NEAR FREEPORT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one person is dead after a pickup vs. car crash in central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened along I-94 near Freeport on Monday, Sept. 4 around 7 p.m.

The crash report says a car, driven by a 36-year-old man from Pelican Rapids, MN, was heading west at the same time a pickup was heading west. The car also had two other men in the vehicle during the crash.

The pickup was driven by a 23-year-old man from Albany, MN.

At this time, authorities are not saying who died in the crash.

More information is expected to be released sometime Tuesday, Sept. 5

