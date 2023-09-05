Your Photos
Man dies while in custody of Faribault Police Department

State authorities are conducting an investigation after a man dies while in custody of the Faribault Police Department.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Faribault police says officers attempted a traffic stop before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to a release from the department, the driver was in-and-out of consciousness while he continued driving until his vehicle was stopped via PIT maneuver by responding officers.

He was then taken into custody without incident with an ambulance called to the scene according to law enforcement.

Faribault police says the man became unresponsive on the way to the Rice County jail pending DWI charges.

Officers unsuccessfully performed life-saving efforts and administered Narcan, but the man was pronounced deceased at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a statement.

He says his department will not be providing comment and that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken the lead in the investigation as it involved an in-custody death.

Faribault Police Department says mobile video cameras in the squad car were active at the time of the man’s death.

His identity and cause of death will be determined by the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office.

