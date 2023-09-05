Your Photos
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash

Clay County truck crash.
Clay County truck crash.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEAR GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt following a truck crash in rural Clay County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 along 70th St. just north of Glyndon.

A truck rolled into a deep ditch and one person was trapped in the vehicle until they were freed, and air-lifted from the scene.

Two tow trucks were brought in to get the truck out of the ditch.

No other information is being released about the crash at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

