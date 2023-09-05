Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash

NEAR GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt following a truck crash in rural Clay County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 along 70th St. just north of Glyndon.

A truck rolled into a deep ditch and one person was trapped in the vehicle until they were freed, and air-lifted from the scene.

Two tow trucks were brought in to get the truck out of the ditch.

No other information is being released about the crash at this time.

