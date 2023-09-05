Your Photos
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union organizes Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar; Old Main Village to host

The purpose and theme of the event is to empower older adults, rather than becoming victims of scams and to provide tips to prevent fraud and identify theft.(KBTX)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - SouthPoint Financial Credit Union and Old Main Village want to help crack down on Fraudulent activity that specifically targets seniors.

On Tues., Sept. 12, The credit union will be putting together a Senior Fraud Awareness Seminar, with Old Main Village hosting the event.

Senior Financial Fraud Ombudsman Martin Fleischhacker, an employee of the Minnesota Department of Commerce, and an industry expert when it comes to fraud, will be speaking at the event.

The purpose and theme of the event is to empower older adults, rather than becoming victims of scams and to provide tips to prevent fraud and identify theft.

The senior fraud prevention event will be held at 2 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

