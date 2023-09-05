United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that a nationwide ground stop was issued for all United Airlines flights, citing an equipment outage.
United requested that all flights be held until 2 p.m. ET, according to the FAA notice.
A representative for the airline told CNN that they were experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All flights currently in the air are going to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.
