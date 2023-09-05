Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

U.S. Education Secretary Cardona to visit Rochester Friday

The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will be visiting...
The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will be visiting Rochester as part of his “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar.”(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona started his “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar” tour this morning.

The tour will run through Friday spanning across five states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri.

The road trip is meant to highlight how schools are accelerating student learning and raising the education bar.

On Friday, Cardona will end his tour in Minnesota to highlight how schools in the Gopher State have and continue to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to uplift student academics and support the mental health in students.

He will be stopping in Rochester Friday morning to highlight full-service community schools and mental health.

Cardona will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, Under Secretary James Kvaal while speaking with local students, educators and families.

More details about where the secretary will be stopping are expected to be released as the day gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The purpose and theme of the event is to empower older adults, rather than becoming victims of...
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union organizes Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar; Old Main Village to host
Some of these services include a drive-thru, an ATM and a convenient location.
Waseca bank collects money to save local women, children’s living facility
Strong to severe storms possible tonight due to passing cold front, cooler temps following!
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-5-2023
Clay County truck crash.
Medical helicopter brought in for Clay County crash