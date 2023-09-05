Waseca bank collects money to save local women, children’s living facility
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A bank in Waseca is collecting money to save a local nonprofit facility for women and children in transition.
Keen Bank will be collecting needed items and cash donations between Sept. 5-29 for Bethlehem Inn, a nonprofit organization that is based out of Waseca, which offers a safe living environment for women and children in transition.
Donation requests include, but are not limited to:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Cleaning supplies
- Laundry detergent
- Dryer sheets
- Laundry baskets
- Dish soap
- Pillows
- Bath and kitchen towels
- Forks, spoons, and knives
- Large and small garbage bags
- Socks of all sizes and more.
In addition to collecting donated items, Keen Bank staff will be assisting Bethlehem Inn with yardwork and fall yard cleanup on Thurs., Sept. 21.
September is Minnesota Bankers Association’s Community Impact Month, in which Minnesota banks get to highlight their efforts in improving the communities they serve.
For more information on Bethlehem Inn and their ongoing mission, visit here.
