Albert Lea artist wins Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Artists in the Southern Minnesota region showed off their skills and were recognized for it by the Minnesota DNR.

Albert Lea artist Mark Kness won this year’s Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck.

Second place went to Austin native Jake Levisen with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft body acrylics and water-mixable oils.

The winners were selected out of 13 eligible submissions.

The winning waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.

