Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Days kicks off in Pepin

The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a...
The Traditional Craft Director at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Kitty Lanae, holds a hand-crafted tin lantern.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) -People can step into the past this weekend and celebrate the long-running NBC TV show “Little House on the Prairie,” and American writer Laura Ingalls Wilder.

An annual event, Laura Ingalls Wilder Days, will be kicking off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 9 in Pepin, WI at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Park. The event will go on until Sunday and feature activities such as a pie-eating contest, a parade, a character look-alike contest, and traditional crafts. The Director of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, Sue Fedie, said various events will be spread across Laura Ingalls Wilder Park, near the park along Highway 35, and at Laura’s birthsite on County Road CC. She said there is no entry fee to attend and that this year’s event will also feature a special guest.

“The special guest we have coming this year is Dean Butler,” Fedie said. “Dean played Almanzo Wilder on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ the long-running very popular TV show. He will be here both days and we have several opportunities to meet him, greet him, and get his autograph.”

Fedie said people have the chance to get to know Butler better through a ticketed event called, A Special Evening with Dean Butler, during Laura Days. To learn more about this event click here.

For a schedule of events click here.

