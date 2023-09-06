Your Photos
BREAKING: Man injured in Mankato shooting Wednesday morning; investigation ongoing

Law enforcement in Mankato says there is no threat to the public after shots were fired in the Hilltop area Wednesday morning.
Cmdr. Dan Schisel of Mankato Public Safety provides an update to the incident Wednesday morning.
Cmdr. Dan Schisel of Mankato Public Safety provides an update to the incident Wednesday morning.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Mankato says there is no threat to the public after shots were fired in the Hilltop area Wednesday morning.

Public Safety responded to the incident on the 300 block of Louva Lane, around 10:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a man was injured and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“At this point we believe it to be an isolated incident,” Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said. “The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and our agency is looking into and investigating the incident currently.”

Mankato East High School, Prairie Winds Middle School and Kennedy Elementary are located near the area where the shooting occurred.

The schools were advised of the incident according to Public Safety.

KEYC News Now has confirmed Mankato East High School entered a lockdown protocol as a precaution.

At the time of this posting, Mankato Area Public Schools has not responded to comment regarding other possible lockdowns initiated.

Mankato Public Safety says more information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

This is a developing story, KEYC News Now will update this article and story on our broadcasts as more information becomes available.

