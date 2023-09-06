Cooler and pleasant with limited rain chances

Remember that old commercial that asked, “How do you spell relief?” Today, the answer is “COLD FRONT.” It is significantly cooler and a whole lot more comfortable, and that trend will continue through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. There is a bit of Canadian wildfire smoke in the air, but that will gradually clear up into Thursday. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant; however, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. After the weekend, we are headed into a pleasant, dry trend that will last through the week and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will bring gradual clearing with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. That’s right, 60s! The sunshine will make a full return on Thursday, and that will help temperatures climb back into the 70s. Friday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend will also be pleasant. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will move across the region Saturday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, followed by cooler highs in the low 70s on Sunday. Sunday will likely start with clouds and showers, with gradual clearing throughout the day. Unfortunately, as of right now, rainfall amounts are not expected to be impressive. A quarter inch, maybe a little more, will be possible with any individual thunderstorms that develop, but significant widespread rain is not expected. We’re also not expecting severe weather.

After the weekend, high pressure will settle in, giving us a long stretch of dry, comfortable weather. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and cooler than average highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through most of next week and into the following weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.