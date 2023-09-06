Your Photos
DNR fall outdoor activities webinar series returns

The DNR is starting back up educational webinars on outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting and road trips.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer now transitioning to fall, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants Minnesotans to get the most out of the outdoors.

The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series started back in 2021.

The live webinars will be at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour maximum.

They will also be live-captioned, recorded and made available on the Minnesota DNR website.

