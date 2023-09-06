DNR fall outdoor activities webinar series returns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer now transitioning to fall, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants Minnesotans to get the most out of the outdoors.

The DNR is starting back up educational webinars on outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting and road trips.

The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series started back in 2021.

The live webinars will be at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour maximum.

They will also be live-captioned, recorded and made available on the Minnesota DNR website.

