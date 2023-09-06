Your Photos
Fall-like temperatures have arrived!

Early fall-like temperatures have arrived following a cold front Tuesday night.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Temperatures will be much cooler, resembling early fall following a cold front that moved through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures through the extended forecast will be much cooler than the previous couple of weeks due to a stronger cold front that moved through Tuesday night leading to a drop in temperatures. The cold front brought some showers and thunderstorms to the area, with the heaviest of the rain falling along and east of I-35 and areas northeast of Mankato. A few isolated showers behind the initial front brought just over a tenth of an inch of rain to the Mankato area early Wednesday morning.

This cold front didn’t just bring some rain, but fall like temperatures for this time of year. We are now looking at more seasonal conditions for this time of year with temperatures hovering in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s through the extended forecast starting today (Wednesday). We will see gradual clearing throughout Wednesday with sunshine returning through the mid to late afternoon hours ahead of a cooler night as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Thursday morning.

The rest of this week into the weekend will remain on the quiet side with light winds, sunshine, and highs hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Things may slightly change again late Saturday night as another frontal system is projected to move through the area. This will likely bring in late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms that will linger into early Sunday morning before clearing out. Once showers clear out of the area through the late morning hours and early afternoon hours on Sunday, conditions will become quiet once again. Temperatures will continue to hover in the the upper-60s and low to mid-70s through the weekend and next week. Skies will teeter between mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will also be on the cooler side, ranging in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s through the weekend and next week.

