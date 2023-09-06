New Owatonna High School opens new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School is back in session, and the Owatonna High School is opening the new school year in a brand new building.

The 317-thousand square foot building cost a total of $126-million and is finally open after over three years of work.

School officials say that it’s a surreal feeling to finally open up classes in the brand new facility.

“We are so excited. This has been three, over three years in the making of getting prepared, making sure that everything was ready for students. Today being that first day, watching them walk that blue carpet as they walked into the school, welcoming them and our students finally getting to see those classrooms come to life,” said Principal Kory Kath.

Despite the years of work and class in session, there are still some finishing touches to put on the building which are expected to be finished early in the year.

The district says that opening up the new building has been a learning experience for everyone, with students and staff alike learning the ins and outs of their new home, and that everyone is excited to get into the rhythm of the school year.

“Everything was about taking a step back and really understanding our space, and then now for our teachers to start saying ‘and welcome to this space, how do we learn in this space as well? And so I’m really excited to start to see that unfold over the next couple of weeks because that’s absolutely what’s going to happen next,” said Kath.

There will be an open house for the new building on September 23 starting at 11:30 a.m.

