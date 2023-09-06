New Ulm prepares for fall festival season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”There’s just this feeling of gemutlichkeit, it’s a German phrase that means feeling good, you know like feeling some good cheer and neighbors getting together and it’s just a really nice feeling, so I think that really comes through in a lot of our festivals,” said Sarah Warmka.

The fall season means that festival season has arrived in New Ulm.

This weekend is HermannFest in Hermann Heights Park, and in just one month’s time the city will celebrate Oktoberfest celebration.

The city says festival season is an important part of the city’s identity, allowing them to celebrate their cultural heritage while inviting in visitors from across the area.

“The festivals really identify our communities, especially the one that have this German kind of feel to them so. German polka music is playing in the streets downtown all the time but on these festival weekends we get to really celebrate the fact that we are German in New Ulm,” said Warmka.

The festivals are part of an ongoing effort to give New Ulm unique events that can’t be found anywhere else.

These efforts include this summer’s sand volleyball tournament in the street, and expansion of this year’s Oktoberfest size, and an outdoor winter cornhole tournament is currently being planned for January.

The chamber of commerce says that these activities give unique reasons to visit the town, and that the benefits of these events are seen across the community.

“I think our shops and our dining and our bars, they all see an influx, also our hotels, we really like to have our hotels full as much as we can, and so they all benefit from our festivals,” said Warmka.

