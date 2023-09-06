Your Photos
Police identify man killed in Waterloo shooting

Waterloo police identified the man killed in a shooting last weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police said 45-year-old Muharrum Johnson, of Waterloo, was shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday at East Fourth Street and Mulberry Street.

First responders took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

