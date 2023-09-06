Public Safety Training underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As previously reported, Mankato residents may see a large emergency responder presence near downtown on Wednesday as public safety holds a training exercise.

East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street, will be temporarily closed for the joint training exercise.

The road closed at 7 a.m. today and will reopen later this afternoon.

Next week, Sleepy Eye emergency crews will hold a similar disaster training drill on Wednesday September 13th at approximately 6:30 p.m.

They’ll be simulating multi-casualty motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Southdale and 7th Ave SW.

