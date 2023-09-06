Your Photos
Twin Rivers Council for Arts to add new board members

The Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Board of Directors is in the process of searching for applicants to join the board beginning Jan. 2024(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Board of Directors is in the process of searching for applicants to join the board, beginning Jan. 2024. Twin Rivers hopes to “create an atmosphere or environment that supports the arts, educates the community on the value of the creative sector and integrates the arts into the fabric of our lives.”

For those interested in becoming a board member, Twin Rivers is looking to forward thinking, energetic people to help support Twin Rivers and what their mission stands for. The Board is interested in adding those who have knowledge based in the legal and accounting profession, influence within our community, can attract others to support Twin Rivers vision and serve creatives of all types.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 15, 2023. Members of the board generally serve three-year terms. Interested applicants should complete the application form located at twinriversarts.org.

