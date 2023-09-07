Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Data theft from engineer allowed Chinese hackers to breach emails of senior government officials, Microsoft says

Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.
Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.(Source: Microsoft/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft has revealed how alleged Chinese hackers were able to breach senior U.S. officials’ emails earlier this summer.

In a statement Wednesday, the tech giant said it happened after hackers stole sensitive data from a Microsoft engineer.

That gave them access to a cryptographic key that was later used to break into the U.S. officials’ email accounts.

The statement sheds new light on a cyber-espionage campaign that has caused a furor in Washington.

Microsoft has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and officials who have demanded more information on how the hackers broke into the email accounts.

Microsoft says it has corrected the issues that led to the breach.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9, a portion of North Riverfront Drive, which is between...
Portion of N. Riverfront Dr. to temporarily close on Saturday for Pride Fest Parade
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ...
Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy
Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
Rescue efforts are underway for an American caver who fell ill while exploring a deep cave in Turkey
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse