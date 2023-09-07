Your Photos
DPS officials to discuss start of Driver’s License For All Initiative

Starting next month, all Minnesotans will be eligible for a standard Class D driver's license regardless of immigration status.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will convene today to discuss the Driver’s License for All initiative.

Governor Tim Walz signed a bill back in March expanding access to driver’s licenses.

Starting next month, all Minnesotans will be eligible for a standard Class D driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

DPS officials will discuss what customers should expect and steps they should take to begin the process.

State officials hope the new law will help increase equity and expand access to resources and services for over 80,000 people across the state.

