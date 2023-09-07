DPS officials to discuss start of Driver’s License For All Initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will convene today to discuss the Driver’s License for All initiative.

Governor Tim Walz signed a bill back in March expanding access to driver’s licenses.

Starting next month, all Minnesotans will be eligible for a standard Class D driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

DPS officials will discuss what customers should expect and steps they should take to begin the process.

State officials hope the new law will help increase equity and expand access to resources and services for over 80,000 people across the state.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.