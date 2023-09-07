Fairmont school partners with Habitat for Humanity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont students will have an opportunity to make a difference in the community this year, as the school has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to refurbish an old farm house into a permanent home for a family in need.

The house was donated by Rick and Holly Benson from Granada, and Fairmont students will spend the spring semester fixing up the house to put back to use in the community.

Fairmont’s CTE Construction teacher says that the project gives students an opportunity to personally make a difference in the community, as well as learning skills that will be applicable later in life.

“It’s an amazing combination of Habitat and the school and even the community because the community helped, supported this building being built, ad so with their support the kids now get to give back to the community with helping Habitat and it’s just a great combination for everybody,” said Teacher Brad Johnson.

This is the second project between the Fairmont school and Habitat for Humanity; last year students built sheds that were placed at homes around the community.

Habitat for Humanity says that this project has been more than five years in the making, and that the process has been a learning experience for everyone.

“This is actually the first project of its kind in the state of Minnesota that we know of, and so we’re all kind of in uncharted territory right now but I think it’s going to work out great, and the kids are going to learn so much more than putting walls together,” said Staci Thompson.

