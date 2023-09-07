Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fall fashion with Sota Sisters

Our friend Amber from Sota Sisters is in with some ideas to spark your inner fashionista for fall.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fall season inching closer, we thought it was time to talk about the latest fashion trends. Our friend Amber from Sota Sisters is in with some ideas to spark your inner fashionista for fall.

Sota Sisters are located at 1754 Commerce Dr Suite #104, North Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

You can head to the All Star Nutrition Facebook page for registration information for...
All Star Nutrition’s third Sweat for Vets
Our first edition takes us to Nicollet Public Schools.
Teacher Takeaways: Settling in the first week
You can head to the All Star Nutrition Facebook page for registration information for...
All Star Nutrition’s third Sweat for Vets
Our friend Amber from Sota Sisters is in with some ideas to spark your inner fashionista for...
Fall fashion with Sota Sisters