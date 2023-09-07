Fall-like temperatures to stick around with minimal rain chances

We will continue to feel like fall with fall-like temperatures sticking around through the extended forecast with minimal rain chances mixed in.

Today will start off with some hazy conditions due to some wildfire smoke in the area. This will lead to reduced visibility in some areas along with reduced air quality. An air quality will be in effect for the western half of Minnesota until 9 am today. Air quality is expected to improve overall with just a small portion of southwestern Minnesota continuing to sit under the unhealthy for some zone. Despite the slightly reduced air quality, this afternoon will be on the pleasant side with mostly sunny skies and highs hovering in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area. Tonight will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds here and there along with some minor rain chances for far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with morning sunshine before clouds quickly move in ahead of our next round of showers and possible thunderstorms. As skies become cloudy, rain chances increase through the afternoon hours and continue on and off into the overnight hours. Temperatures through the afternoon will likely hover in the mid to upper-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with on and off showers continuing along with a few thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler through the afternoon hours with highs hovering in the low-70s as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become partly cloudy as rain chances fizzle out and temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy through a majority of the day as temperatures gradually rise into the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours. Monday night will gradually become mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by Tuesday morning.

The remainder of next week will continue on the quiet side with mostly sunny skies expected across the area. Temperatures will continue to resemble fall with near seasonal highs in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s by the end of the week. Winds will be rather light ranging between 5 and 15 mph through the week. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low to mid-50s.

