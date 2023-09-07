Inside look at InvestigateTV+, new weekday show coming to KEYC News Now

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, a new show comes to KEYC News Now that we think you are really going to enjoy

The shows hosts, Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell joined our own Sean Morawcsynski to talk about what the show will offer, including medial stories from Minnesota’s own Mayo Clinic and more. While the cornerstone of the show is Investigative reporting, there’s much more that you’ll see.

InvestigateTV+ is produced by Gray Television, KEYC’s parent company.

You can watch InvestigateTV+ starting Monday, September 11 at 3:30 on KEYC CBS.

Editors note: Dr. Phil announced earlier this year that he was ending his show. From 3:00-3:30, you can watch iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas.

