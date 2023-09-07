Your Photos
Mankato OB-GYN retires after 36 years

Dr. Mark Taylor, a longtime Mankato OB-GYN, is retiring this Friday after 36 years and around 7,000 deliveries.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”We got a picture of my first baby delivered in Mankato and my last and the last. It was my own grandson, which was a thrill. I delivered his older sister too, and it was just I couldn’t imagine a better way to finish,” said Dr. Mark Taylor.

“Many now I’ve taken care of, I’ve taken care of many, many. Patients who I delivered. So I delivered their babies,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor knew he’d be a doctor early on; when asked what he wanted to do. He drew a doctor.

He says what drew him into this profession was the bond he got to build with patients, before, during, and after birth.

“Delivering them, handing them to the parents, you know, healthy babies. You know, no matter how long you’ve been doing it, you still get the loop, you know? Warm spot in your heart when you when you do so,” said Dr. Taylor.

Yet like any other profession it also comes with setbacks.

“You got to be there for those for those patients who have the bad outcomes and just to help them to get emotionally and psychologically back onto their feet because it is so devastating,” said Dr. Taylor.

He tells a story about earlier in his career: A woman who unfortunately had to experience the loss of two of her babies.

“It was horrible. But then she got pregnant again and had a healthy baby, and I went to the baptism. I went to that first year birthday party. I got invited to. Confirmation graduation. So I got to know this family and they had one other child after that too. Got to know them. And just to see the love and the care of that family for those kids,” said Dr. Taylor.

Community members have been sharing stories, photos, and wishes to send him off with great memories.

Mankato Clinic staff says he will be missed.

