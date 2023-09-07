Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Football, soccer prep for tough tests

It's a busy weekend for Maverick athletics.
It's a busy weekend for Maverick athletics.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark and Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State women’s soccer head coach Brian Bahl joins this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to discuss the upcoming weekend of games which includes a match-up against nationally ranked Central Missouri.

Later, Todd Hoffner and Shen Butler-Lawson of the nationally ranked Minnesota State football team join the program to talk about the home opener against Wayne State.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Gusties win 4-1.
Gustavus tops Bethany in non-conference match-up
The Mavericks battled the Cougars in week one.
Maverick Insider: MSU takes on Sioux Falls
KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
Maverick Insider: MSU football season opener (Part III)
KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
Maverick Insider: MSU football season opener (Part I)