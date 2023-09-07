Maverick Insider: Football, soccer prep for tough tests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State women’s soccer head coach Brian Bahl joins this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to discuss the upcoming weekend of games which includes a match-up against nationally ranked Central Missouri.

Later, Todd Hoffner and Shen Butler-Lawson of the nationally ranked Minnesota State football team join the program to talk about the home opener against Wayne State.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.