Minnesota deer lottery applications due September 7

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in Minnesota this fall must purchase their license by Thursday, September 7.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says hunters who purchase their license on or before September 7 are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. The DNR says no application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also September 7.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.