Minnesota DNR shares fall color forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing a fall color forecast. It will include a typical timing of peak colors, ways for Minnesotans to find where colors are at their peak each week, and suggestions for where to visit to see fall colors.

Fall colors in Minnesota tend to peak between mid-to-late-September through mid-October, starting in the northernmost part of the state and working southward. The peak color usually lasts two weeks but can vary widely depending on location and weather.

Many factors play into the timing and brilliance of the fall color season in Minnesota, such as day length, temperatures and rainfall. Weather can also impact fall colors both before and during the fall season.

“Brilliant fall color occurs when late summer and early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season,” said Brian Schwingle, Minnesota DNR forest health specialist.

Minnesota is in its third summer with drought conditions in at least part of the state. Though severe summer drought may lessen the intensity of fall colors, there has been no correlation to the timing of peak fall colors and drought.

“Temperatures in September have played a bigger role than drought in determining when peak colors form,” Schwingle said. “When September minimum temperatures are cooler than average, like we had in 2020, fall colors have been earlier.”

The Minnesota DNR’s Fall Color Finder (mndnr.gov/fallcolors) is a way for the public to follow the annual progression of fall color change throughout the state. Minnesota DNR staff throughout the state share reports from their location each Wednesday, in time for people to make travel plans for the coming weekend. The popular webpage includes a color-coded map that shows the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color across the state, and a slideshow of recent photos taken by staff and visitors. The public is also welcome to submit their photos from visits to state parks, forests, and trails, which might be included in online galleries, social media or newsletters.

“Fall is the perfect season to spend time outdoors, when nature puts on a beautiful show for all to see,” said Ann Pierce, Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “From the north woods to the prairies to the lakeshores and everything in between, there are so many spots to view the stunning scenery that autumn in Minnesota brings. We invite everyone to follow along with our Fall Color Finder and get out to Minnesota state parks, trails and forests and other public lands this season.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.