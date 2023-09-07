Your Photos
MN Sec. of State Simon weighs in on ballot eligibility

(KVLY)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (DFL) is weighing in on the eligibility for the Minnesota ballot.

Simon says his office has been flooded over the past few weeks with questions via emails, calls or letters asking about the eligibility of former President Donald Trump to run for office again.

The questions stem from a legal argument floating around and now filed in the state of Colorado stating that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution would bar Trump from running again.

Simon says he does not have the legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility and in the case of presidential candidates, the major political parties will file the names of the party’s candidate(s) to the office to appear on the ballot.

Under Minnesota law, Simon says one or more people can challenge the eligibility of a candidate to appear on a ballot in court.

The office will honor the ruling of the court, if that were to happen in Minnesota, according to the Secretary of State.

Here is Simon’s full statement on the matter:

“As the Secretary of State, my responsibility is to ensure the people of Minnesota have free, fair, secure, and accurate elections. Every eligible Minnesotan deserves the opportunity to cast their ballot for the candidate of their choosing.

Over the past several weeks, my office has received hundreds of emails, calls, and letters regarding a legal argument that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution calls into question the eligibility of former President Donald Trump to run for office again.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State does not have legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility for office. In the case of presidential candidates, the major political parties will submit names of candidates to our office for the Presidential Nomination Primary by January 2, 2023. Those submissions will appear on the ballot for the March 5, 2023 contest unless a court says otherwise. A similar process and presumption will apply to the November 5, 2024 election.

Minnesota law (Minn. Stat. 204B.44) allows one or more people to challenge in court the eligibility of a candidate to appear on a ballot. Our office will continue to honor the outcome of that process, as we have in the past.”

-Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

