Police make arrest in Wednesday’s shooting incident

Mankato Public Safety, with assistance from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, arrested Bravo-Mendez around 10:20 a.m., Thursday.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Jaime Lee Angel Bravo-Mendez was identified as the suspect in the shooting.. which happened on Louva Drive yesterday.

Police say a male victim suffered a gun shot wound to his leg.

He was taken by ambulance to the local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mankato Public Safety, with assistance from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, arrested Bravo-Mendez around 10:20 a.m., Thursday.

Charges being requested include second degree assault and ineligible person possessing a firearm. No further information is available at this time.

Police say a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

