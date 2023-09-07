Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of N. Riverfront Dr. to temporarily close on Saturday for Pride Fest Parade

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9, a portion of North Riverfront Drive, which is between...
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9, a portion of North Riverfront Drive, which is between Main Street and Madison Avenue. will be temporarily closed for the Mankato Pride Fest Parade.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists used to traveling on North Riverfront Drive will need to make alternate arrangements this coming weekend.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9, a portion of North Riverfront Drive, which is between Main Street and Madison Avenue. will be temporarily closed for the Mankato Pride Fest Parade.

The road is expected to reopen later in the day. A detour will be provided.

Stay informed about Mankato road closures. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Gov. TIm Walz, surrounded by the bill's chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the...
DPS officials to discuss start of Driver’s License For All Initiative
United Way
United Way campaign kicks off in Waseca
Starting next month, all Minnesotans will be eligible for a standard Class D driver’s license...
DPS officials to discuss start of Driver’s License For All Initiative