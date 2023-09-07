Portion of N. Riverfront Dr. to temporarily close on Saturday for Pride Fest Parade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists used to traveling on North Riverfront Drive will need to make alternate arrangements this coming weekend.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9, a portion of North Riverfront Drive, which is between Main Street and Madison Avenue. will be temporarily closed for the Mankato Pride Fest Parade.

The road is expected to reopen later in the day. A detour will be provided.

Stay informed about Mankato road closures. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

