South Central MN Pride is back

Pride Fest in Mankato is back again, with events starting Thursday and running until Sunday.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pride Fest in Mankato is back again, with events starting Thursday and running until Sunday.

The theme for this year’s Pride Fest is be visible, be heard, and be proud.

“We’re hoping that everybody comes out. It’s not just for the LGBTQ IA plus community. It’s also for our allies because we we we all need our allies, so it it’s definitely a celebration for everybody, and we’re hoping that everybody can make it,” said Beth Burrows.

Drag bargo is the first event for Pride Fest. It will be held at the Wine Cafe in Mankato at 7 p.m.

There will also be a queeraoke at the Loose Moose Saloon at 8 p.m. Friday. This will open to all ages until 10 p.m.

“I think pride is just a great time to kind of reflect and celebrate all the progress that’s been made and that we will continue to make. So I’m just excited to to create a space that that shows the LGBT community of Mankato and in this region that, you know, they’re valued and that, you know, we value them,” said Zeke Sorenson.

The events to follow will be the Jessica Flatequal pride parade starting at 11:15am on riverfront drive on Saturday, and the pride festival starting at noon at riverfront park.

“It’s important not just for Mankato, but for everywhere to have these pride events so that we can find each other and know that we’re not alone and support each other, because it’s not always easy to be LGBTQ plus,” said Alex Glaser.

There will also be a pride party at 4 p.m. at the Atomic Star Tavern, a drag brunch at Molabelle on Sunday, and a youth party at the WowZone.

