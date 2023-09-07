Sunny and pleasant; limited rain through next week

We are heading into a relatively low-key, pleasant weather pattern that will take us through the rest of this week, the weekend and most of next week. The only exception will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak cold front Saturday night and Sunday. Unfortunately, I don’t think rainfall amounts will be very impressive. After the weekend, Canadian high pressure will settle in, bringing plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures through most of next week. We will be keeping an eye on Canadian wildfires and the potential for smoke and air quality issues next week.

After a cloudy and somewhat chilly day yesterday, the sun is back out and temperatures are a bit more comfortable. The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Friday and Saturday will be similar, just warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

As I mentioned, a cold front will move through late Saturday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This is not going to be a widespread rain event. Rain will be limited to areas impacted by individual thunderstorms, with the possibility of one to two tenths of an inch in any given location. As of now, it looks like clouds and showers will linger through Sunday morning, with some sunshine and slightly cooler highs in the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

After the weekend, Canadian high pressure will settle in, bringing plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures through most of the next week and beyond. We will start cool with highs in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the mid 70s by mid to late week.

With the high pressure over the Great Lakes, we might see more Canadian wildfire smoke next week, potentially affecting our air quality. That is something we will be watching closely.

