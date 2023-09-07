Your Photos
Suspects arrested in Perham for possible Frazee drive-by shooting

By Erick George
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Officials arrested two suspects in Perham, MN late Wednesday night in relation to a possible drive-by shooting in Frazee, MN.

The suspects’ vehicle was located at the Super 8 Motel in Perham at around 11:35 p.m.

Several guests were temporarily evacuated during the arrests.

The two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Frazee Police Department.

Multiple departments assisted in the arrests.

