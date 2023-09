MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new series is starting up on Kato Living, called Teacher Takeaways. We check in with local teachers to see hoe they’ve been settling into their classrooms so far. Our first edition takes us to Nicollet Public Schools.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.