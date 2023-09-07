United Way campaign kicks off in Waseca

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is continuing to spread the word about its 2024 fundraising campaign.

Thursday’s celebration takes place in Waseca for the organization’s third Annual Bean Bag Tournament.

The Tournament runs from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at The Mill and will feature 20 teams of two. The cost to enter is 100 dollars per team.

United Way’s 2024 campaign goal is two point 2-5 million dollars to support programs and initiatives in Southern Minnesota. The campaign goal is an increase of 100 thousand dollars from last year’s campaign.

As of yesterday, the organization says it is at 23% of its goal.

