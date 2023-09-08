$360K in scholarships awarded at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly 300 South Central College students were getting a boost from a local non-profit today as $360,000 in scholarships were being awarded at an event on the North Mankato campus.

The South Central College North Mankato Campus Foundation awarded $360,000 in scholarships to roughly 280 students on Friday.

The scholarships will be handed out at the John A. Votca Conference Center during the college’s annual awards ceremony.

The event was from noon to 2 p.m.

According to The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation, the scholarships are thanks in part to local businesses and individuals who generously provide funding for the scholarships each year.

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the Live at Noon program, to speak with SCC President,. Dr. Annette Parker, and Scholarship winner, Elsa Strom, for more information.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.