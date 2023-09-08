All things cigars in St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s finally football season, and football season may bring watch parties. At times, some football watch parties may include cigars, and it turns out there is a whole cigar culture out there. We found a spot in St. Peter that caters to all things cigars.

Smolder Cigar Emporium is located at 122 West Nassau St. in Saint Peter.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.