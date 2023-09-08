Your Photos
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials

According to officials, Archie Demound Randle, 45, cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on Aug. 25 and left his registered address in Minneapolis.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State authorities are searching for a level three predatory offender who violated his release conditions.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45.

Randle was released from Minnesota department of corrections custody back in June on an Intensive Supervised Release.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45, who, according to officials, cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on Aug. 25 and left his registered address in Minneapolis. Before that, he was serving time in prison on multiple convictions, including Criminal Sexual Conduct and solicitation of a child.(Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Before that, he was serving time in prison on multiple convictions, including Criminal Sexual Conduct and solicitation of a child.

If seen, police ask the public to not confront him and instead immediately call 911.

