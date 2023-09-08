Your Photos
Local McDonald’s participate in Vikings season kickoff with 67-cent Big Macs

By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the Vikings season opener, local owner/operators of more than 220 participating McDonald’s restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and Ironwood, Michigan are offering 67-cent Big Macs only on the McDonald’s app, only on Sept. 10. The offer is valid one time per person and excludes tax; customers must also opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The 67-cents signify the Vikings “Decade of Dominance,” led by Bud Grant. Grant became the Vikings’ head coach prior to the 1967 season, bringing Minnesota a 98-38-4 (.714) record from 1967-’76 and advanced to four Super Bowls. Grant, who passed away in March at the age of 95, led the Purple to eight Central Division titles in those 10 seasons.

McDonald’s also sees the number 67 as significant. In 1967, Pittsburgh owner/operator Jim Delligatti created the Big Mac for his customers; the sandwich went nationwide in 1968.

“Bud Grant’s arrival in 1967 sparked the Vikings’ decade of dominance, and we’re excited to play a role in saluting a team that remains part of the Minnesota fabric,” said Kennedy. “It’s also fun for our local owner/operators to honor our most iconic menu item: the Big Mac. We hope customers take advantage of this one-day, one-time offer, only available on the McDonald’s app.”

