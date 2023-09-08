Your Photos
Man who died in custody identified as Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 36

Faribault Police Department
Faribault Police Department(Faribault Police Department)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man who died while in custody of Faribault Police on September 2.

36-year-old Jerrell Bryan Skelton of Faribault was awaiting transport to the Rice County Jail on charges of DWI when he lost consciousness in a Faribault Police squad car.

State authorities are conducting an investigation after a man dies while in custody of the Faribault Police Department.

Skelton was brought to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center where he later died.

According to the BCA, Skelton’s cause of death is still being determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office but there were no apparent injuries.

Authorities say body cameras and dash cameras were active during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

