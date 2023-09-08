Your Photos
Mankato West swim and dive wins a close one over Mankato East

Mankato West swim and dive faces off against Mankato East on Thursday night.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West swim and dive wins 94-92 over Mankato East on Thursday night.

Mankato West has their next swim and dive meet Saturday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. against Prior Lake at Hidden Oaks Middle School.

Mankato East has their next swim and dive meet Saturday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. against Fridley at Fridley Middle School.

