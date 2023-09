Mankato West tennis wins 4-3 over Mankato East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West tennis beat Mankato East 4-3 on Thursday.

Mankato West tennis plays next Saturday, September 9th against Waseca at Waseca High School.

Mankato East tennis plays next Saturday, September 9th against Red Wing at Red Wing High School.

