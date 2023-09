MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With school back in session, figuring out how to keep kids busy on non-school days can be a challenge. The Mankato Family YMCA has some options for you.

The YMCA is located at 1401 S Riverfront Dr, Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.