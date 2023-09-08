Max Miller convicted of 3rd degree murder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man was convicted of third-degree murder following the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

In February 2021, authorities were called to Gustavson’s Mankato home after a family member found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was from mixing drugs, including fentanyl and morphine.

During the investigation into Gustavson’s death, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force discovered pills believed to be counterfeit Xanax mixed with fentanyl.

As a result, Max Leo Miller, 22, was accused of supplying the counterfeit pills to Gustavson.

He was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder in April of 2021.

Thursday, Miller was found guilty of that charge by a jury in Blue Earth County.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 7.

