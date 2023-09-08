Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Max Miller convicted of 3rd degree murder

A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been convicted of third-degree murder following the...
A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been convicted of third-degree murder following the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.(Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man was convicted of third-degree murder following the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

In February 2021, authorities were called to Gustavson’s Mankato home after a family member found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was from mixing drugs, including fentanyl and morphine.

During the investigation into Gustavson’s death, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force discovered pills believed to be counterfeit Xanax mixed with fentanyl.

As a result, Max Leo Miller, 22, was accused of supplying the counterfeit pills to Gustavson.

He was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder in April of 2021.

Thursday, Miller was found guilty of that charge by a jury in Blue Earth County.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 7.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
BP cancer group
22nd annual Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction this weekend
The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation plans to award $250,000 in scholarships to 284 students...
SCC students receiving $250,000 in scholarships
A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45, who, according to officials, cut...
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials