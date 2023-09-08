JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Jackson, Minnesota, are asking for residents to help locate a missing 84-year-old woman.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in the City of Jackson to check their backyards for the woman.

She was last seen Thursday, around 8:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, she left on foot in the clothes in the photos provided.

Anyone who may have information leading to her location is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

