MSU to hold voter registration Sept. 14

Minnesota State University, Mankato students as well as the general public will have the...
Minnesota State University, Mankato students as well as the general public will have the opportunity to become registered voters Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.(KEYC News Now)
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato students as well as the general public will have the opportunity to become registered voters Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at a registration table outside of Memorial Library on the University’s campus.

MSU’s voter registration is set before Sept. 19, which was designated this year as National Voter Registration Day.

Minnesota State Mankato’s Library Services, the University’s Women’s Center and the League of Women Voters – St. Peter/Mankato are co-hosting the Sept. 14 student voter registration event.

