Pleasant conditions stick around with minimal rain chances mixed in

We will continue to feel more like fall with pleasant temperatures and conditions sticking around despite minimal rain chances mixed in through this coming weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and quiet with light winds mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area through the afternoon hours. Tonight will be mostly clear with partly cloudy skies moving in early Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly cloudy by the early to mid afternoon hours. As clouds increase, we could see a few early afternoon sprinkles to light showers around the area. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the mid to upper-70s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph sticking around. Rain chances will increase becoming more scattered with a few thunderstorms possible as we make our way through the evening and overnight hours. On and off showers with a few thunderstorms may continue into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy through a majority of the day with a light breeze up to 15 mph moving into the area. With the cloudy skies sticking around, some lingering on and off showers remain in the forecast throughout the first half of the day as temperatures rise into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area. Rain chances will gradually fizzle out through the afternoon hours making way for partly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be partly cloudy but pleasant with a light breeze up to 15 mph around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-60s through the afternoon hours on both days before dipping into the mid to upper-40s by the following mornings. We will start to see gradual clearing late Tuesday night as mostly clear skies return to the area.

The middle to end of next week will remain mostly sunny and quiet with pleasant temperatures continuing across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s on Wednesday before rising into the low to mid-70s through the end of the week. Winds will continue to be light ranging between 5 and 15 mph.

Next weekend will continue with sunshine and quiet conditions as temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s with light winds sticking around and little to no rain mixed in.

